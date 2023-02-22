Wrestling

MDI Noble

MDI’s Carter Noble wrestles during the Class B State Championship tournament on Feb. 18. Noble placed third in the 113-pound weight class while teammate Logan Blanchette also placed third in the 138-pound division.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTEN BLANCHETTE

LINCOLN — The Mount Desert Island High School wrestling team hit the mats again this weekend for the Class B State Championship tournament on Feb. 18 at Mattanawcook Academy.

Logan Blanchette, Carter Noble and Mason Rose all made the cut for the state tournament, the first time in program history that the Trojans have had three wrestlers achieve that feat, after a successful outing at Northern Regionals the week before. And the team worked hard in the week leading up to the tournament to make sure those qualifications led to something.