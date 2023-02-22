MDI’s Carter Noble wrestles during the Class B State Championship tournament on Feb. 18. Noble placed third in the 113-pound weight class while teammate Logan Blanchette also placed third in the 138-pound division.
LINCOLN — The Mount Desert Island High School wrestling team hit the mats again this weekend for the Class B State Championship tournament on Feb. 18 at Mattanawcook Academy.
Logan Blanchette, Carter Noble and Mason Rose all made the cut for the state tournament, the first time in program history that the Trojans have had three wrestlers achieve that feat, after a successful outing at Northern Regionals the week before. And the team worked hard in the week leading up to the tournament to make sure those qualifications led to something.
“After regionals, we focused on some technical points and positioning issues,” said head coach Mike Rogers. “Luckily, the moves we studied really came into play during this week’s matches, so they were mentally well prepared.”
Noble took third place in the 113-pound weight class, winning his first match before losing to the eventual champion Wynn Pooler of Erskine Academy to knock him into the consolation bracket. He would go on to defeat Mountain Valley’s Chance Watson to finish in the top three.
“Carter had a few close matches where his ability to ride out opponents and remove-leg rides helped him win,” said Rogers. “Even though it’s his first year wrestling, the crowds and higher quality opponents haven’t phased him at all.
“He’s incredibly mature and even-keeled for his age. He’s four for four on placing in tournaments this year with two firsts, a second, and a third. I’m really excited to see what he can do at the qualifiers and in the coming years.”
Blanchette also finished third in his weight class, the 138-pound division, and won his opening match before losing to the eventual champion–Griffin Brickett of Wells. Blanchette would go on to defeat Fryeburg Academy’s Joey Fusco in the consolation championship.
“Logan’s extreme work ethic and commitment to the weight room enabled him to control opponents,” said Rogers. “His double-leg takedown was working particularly well.
“Even when opponents thought they were going to get their legs out, he was able to suck them back in with strength and positioning. He was able to pin two opponents, which at this level is outstanding.”
Rose, the third Trojan to qualify for the tournament, was unable to compete due to a conflict with a previously scheduled event, but Rogers is confident that he will be back wrestling at the state level again next season.
With both Noble and Blanchette placing at the tournament, the Trojans had multiple wrestlers place at states for the first time in program history. Both have now qualified for the New England Qualifying tournament, held on Saturday, Feb. 25.
“[Blanchette]’s first round match-up in the [New England] qualifiers will be against a wrestler that Logan lost to earlier this year in a well-fought match,” said Rogers. “I know he is eager to get another shot. He’s got everything absolutely clicking right now.”