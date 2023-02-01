Wrestling

BAR HARBOR — Postseason wrestling kicked off on Jan. 28 as Mount Desert Island High School played host in the Bernard Parady Gymnasium for the Penobscot Valley Conference Championship Tournament.

A total of 13 teams participated, entering wrestlers into tournaments across 14 different weight classes ranging from 106 to 285 pounds. The Trojans had wrestlers vying for the top spot in seven of the 14 classes.