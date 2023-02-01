MDI junior Nick Jacobs rebounded from an opening round loss at the PVC Championship Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 28 and earned a chance to compete in the third-place match. Jacobs lost to Ellsworth's Grayson Mote, sliding into a fourth-place finish in the 138-pound weight class.
MDI sophomore Carter Noble pinned Ellsworth's Joel Allen in the championship match of the 113-pound division at the PVC Championship Wrestling Tournament Jan. 28. “Carter is easily the class of his weight class, so we're looking forward to him making it through regionals,” said head coach Mike Rogers. “There’s nothing but blue skies and green pastures ahead for him.”
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING
MDI sophomore Carter Noble pins Ellsworth's Joel Allen in the championship match of the 113-pound division at the PVC Championship Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 28.
BAR HARBOR — Postseason wrestling kicked off on Jan. 28 as Mount Desert Island High School played host in the Bernard Parady Gymnasium for the Penobscot Valley Conference Championship Tournament.
A total of 13 teams participated, entering wrestlers into tournaments across 14 different weight classes ranging from 106 to 285 pounds. The Trojans had wrestlers vying for the top spot in seven of the 14 classes.
The big winner on the day for MDI was Carter Noble, who breezed through the competition in the 113-pound weight class on his way to a PVC title.
“It was pretty fun. I love to wrestle,” said Noble after pinning Ellsworth’s Joel Allen in the championship match. Because there were only four wrestlers in the class at the tournament, Noble only had to wrestle two matches on the day. But the sophomore easily dispatched both Allen and Washington Academy’s James Pratt, leaving no doubt about his status as the champion.
“Carter is easily the class of his weight class, so we're looking forward to him making it through regionals,” said head coach Mike Rogers. “He’s won two big tournaments this season and there’s nothing but blue skies and green pastures ahead for him.”
The rest of Rogers’ squad had a more difficult day on the mats, specifically the seniors. Perhaps the team’s top wrestler, Logan Blanchette failed to record a win while wrestling in the 145-pound weight class for the first time this season. Blanchette lost his opening match of the tournament to Foxcroft Academy’s Tanyon Gibbs. Rogers is hopeful that the senior will be able to turn things around at the state tournament in two weeks.
Blanchette’s teammate, Phil Catanese, failed to make weight and was unable to wrestle in what may have been his final tournament as a Trojan due to a pending deployment in the armed forces.
There was another bright spot on the day for the Trojans, however. Junior Nick Jacobs, who switched weight classes with Blanchette for this tournament, rebounded from an opening round loss to the eventual second-place finisher – Piscataquis Community High School’s Karson Tibbets – to wrestle for third place in the 138-pound weight class. There, Jacobs lost a close match to Ellsworth’s Grayson Mote, which put him in fourth place on the day.
“Today was a tough day, we had some really unfortunate matchups,” said Rogers after the tournament. “We just have to take our losses and get back in the lab and try to build and learn from them. It’s all about regionals in two weeks, that’s what really matters.”
Overall, MDI finished in ninth place on the day with 41 points. The total had the team just behind Old Town, who finished with 44 points. The Trojans will travel to Cony on Saturday, Feb. 4 for state team duals before heading to Penobscot Valley High School for the Northern Maine Regional Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11.