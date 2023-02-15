HOWLAND — Mount Desert Island High School will send three wrestlers to compete for a Class B State Championship after a strong showing by the Trojans at Northern Regionals on Feb. 11.
“The guys really peaked for this tournament,” said head coach Mike Rogers. “I think everyone had their best day of wrestling this season and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Carter Noble, who won a Penobscot Valley Conference championship two weeks earlier, finished second in the 113-pound weight class after falling to Belfast’s Gavyn Young in the final match.
“Carter was pretty dominant throughout the day netting a pair of quick pins,” said Rogers. “He lost in his last match after his opponent was able to slip out of a cradle-pinning combination and stick Carter in an unfortunate position. That’s something we can tighten up.”
Noble’s teammate Mason Rose battled his way through an incredibly competitive 220-pound weight class, punching his ticket to Mattanawcook Academy, where the state championships will be held, by finishing fourth. Rose lost to Mattanawcook’s Harper Jenkins in the third-place matchup.
“Mason wrestled a series of very sophisticated matches, where even his losses were close affairs and could have gone either way,” said Rogers. “Both Carter and Mason are sophomores, so this is really great to get them state-level experience at this age. I hope it can carry them to greater success in the future.”
The story of the day for the Trojans, however, was Logan Blanchette. The senior finished in second place in the 138-pound weight class, losing a 4-2 nailbiter to Mattanawcook’s Owen Harper in the final seconds of the championship bout. But, after a difficult outing at PVC’s two weeks earlier, Blanchette’s rebound performance at regionals helped him qualify for the state tournament for the first time in his career.
“He’s worked very hard for his four years, always in a stacked weight class that’s been hard to progress through,” said Rogers. “So, his qualifying is a testament to long-term mental toughness and always working to get a little bit better each day.”
The squad members will travel to Lincoln on Saturday, Feb. 18, where they hope to finish strong and perhaps bring home a state title or two in the process.