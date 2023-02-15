Wrestling

Logan Blanchette PVC

Logan Blanchette at the PVC Championships held at the end of January.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

HOWLAND — Mount Desert Island High School will send three wrestlers to compete for a Class B State Championship after a strong showing by the Trojans at Northern Regionals on Feb. 11.

“The guys really peaked for this tournament,” said head coach Mike Rogers. “I think everyone had their best day of wrestling this season and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”