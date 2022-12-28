EAST MACHIAS — To say this season has not begun the way Mount Desert Island High School wrestling head coach Mike Rogers envisioned would be quite an understatement.
“Everyone’s doing their best with the hand they’ve been dealt,” said Rogers, whose wrestlers have watched their season sputter out of the gates due to the illness that has swept through the school.
After arriving at Bucksport’s Ryan Detour Tournament with just two healthy wrestlers earlier this month, the team’s following two matches were canceled completely due to illness.
“Pretty much everyone missed a week and that’s a lot of time to make up in wrestling, it’s a lot of conditioning,” Rogers explained. “It was a tough break, but we’ve just got to keep plugging away and keep working hard. We’re starting to get healthy now.”
The team was able to hold a dual meet against Ellsworth High School and Washington Academy on Dec. 20. The overall results were not what the team had hoped for due to the fact that they were still forced to forfeit matches in several weight classes where they didn’t have a healthy wrestler to compete. But the wrestlers who were healthy did find some individual success on the mats.
Carter Noble won his first ever match with a perfect technical fall, defeating his opponent 15-0 and triggering high school wrestling’s equivalent of a mercy rule. Logan Blanchette went 4-0 with three pins and a forfeit. He set the fastest pin time for the year at 0:13. Nick Jacobs, wrestling up two weight classes at 160 pounds, still managed to go 3-1. Junior Ashton Thomas lost two close matches to start the day but came back to get the first two wins of his career. Thomas’ second win came after falling behind 16-2, close to a technical fall, before he was able to score a reversal that turned into a pin in the final seconds of the match.
The Trojans were also able to host a home meet against Calais, Washington Academy and Lincoln Academy on Dec. 28, the results of which were unknown at press time.
Despite the slow start, Rogers is confident that there is enough runway left in the season for the team to turn things around.
“We’re a little bit behind the eight-ball, so it’ll take hard work, but it’s just good to have bodies in practice and everybody working hard,” said Rogers. “We’ve got a month or so until the end-of-year tournaments start, so we’ve got time to get our fitness where it needs to be and get some repetition in and get some matches under our belt.”