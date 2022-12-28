Sports

MDI wrestling Dec. 20, 2022

MDI’s Nick Jacobs wrestles during the team’s dual meet against Ellsworth and Washington Academy Dec. 20. Jacobs went 3-1 on the day wrestling up two weight classes at 160 pounds.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT

EAST MACHIAS — To say this season has not begun the way Mount Desert Island High School wrestling head coach Mike Rogers envisioned would be quite an understatement.

“Everyone’s doing their best with the hand they’ve been dealt,” said Rogers, whose wrestlers have watched their season sputter out of the gates due to the illness that has swept through the school.