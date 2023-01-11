CALAIS — The Mount Desert Island High School wrestling team continued to build on their success this season, kicking off 2023 by going 6-2 across two multi-dual matches.
The first match, held at Calais High School on Jan. 7, saw the Trojans go 4-0 against Woodland (54-6), Washington Academy (46-30), Caribou (53-2) and the aforementioned Blue Devils (54-12). The match against Calais was won entirely via forfeit due to limited roster sizes and the fact that there were no wrestlers on either team in overlapping weight classes. Carter Noble did pin an independent wrestler from Shead in an exhibition match as part of that matchup.
Nick Jacobs, Evan Davidson, Mason Rose and Ashton Thomas all had pins in their matches against Woodland as did Noble, Logan Blanchette and Wyatt Kane in the match against Washington Academy. Jacobs, Davidson and Rose also had pins against the Raiders and Phil Catanese wrestled to a very exciting 12-3 major decision win.
Blanchette, Jacobs, Catanese, Kane, Davidson and Tyler Lunt all took care of business against Caribou as well, winning their matches via pin. Noble won his match against the Vikings via tech fall, a margin of victory of 15 points or more, with a score of 18-2. MDI lost only one individual match the entire day.
“It was a nearly perfect day of wrestling for us,” said head coach Mike Rogers. “I really saw all the skills and moves we’ve been working on show up in matches. We had not yet wrestled Caribou, so it was great to be able to measure ourselves and find success against another in-conference team that has some quality wrestlers.”
Washington Academy would exact some revenge, however, narrowly defeating the Trojans 42-39 during the second multi-dual of the new year, held at MDI on Jan. 10. Rogers’ squad went 7-1 in actual matches during that battle, but had to forfeit several team matches due, again, to the size of the roster.
That 7-1 record was made even more impressive by the fact that it came on the heels of an epic matchup against Woodland Jr./Sr. High School, a narrow 30-18 victory for MDI. After a few forfeits in the lighter weight classes, Jacobs kicked things off with another pin. Following that came a string of pins going the other way, with Woodland handing the Trojans losses at the 160-, 170- and 220-pound weight classes. All Woodland needed to do was get one final pin to secure the tie, but Thomas came up big for the Trojans, getting a last-second pin and sealing the victory.
“I’m very, very pleased with the effort [Thomas] showed to turn around a match that was going poorly,” said Rogers. “He had the necessary grit when everyone else on the team was getting rolled. Woodland really had things click into place for them between Saturday and Tuesday. I’m pleased for them. Our guys were put on notice to be a little more mentally prepared for all of their matches. I’m counting that match as a good learning experience.”
The Trojans went 2-2 on senior night, defeating Calais 42-18 in another forfeit-filled match while also losing to Dexter 42-33. MDI again had a great amount of individual success against the Tigers, going 5-2 in individual matches, but forfeits cost them the victory against a solid program.
“I wish more folks would come watch wrestling and see how exciting these matches are,” said Rogers after the impressive performances put on display by his squad. “Wrestling matches get a few dozen people and it sounds like the gym is going to explode at times. Give it a chance, folks! The conference championships are at MDI, Jan. 28 at 9:30 a.m. [It] would be awesome to see a full gym!”
The results of the latest home match, held Jan. 11, were unknown at press time.