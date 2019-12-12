Wrestlers get started

BELFAST — The Mount Desert Island High School wrestling team began its 2019-20 season Saturday as wrestlers competed in a dual meet at Belfast Area High School.

Against Belfast, junior Baylor Landsman earned a win for MDI when he binned Elijah Charbonnier in the 170-pound weight class. Logan Blanchette (113 pounds), Travis Boumil (138 pounds), Hunter Gray (145) and Samuel Ingram (152) lost their respective bouts for MDI, and Kilean Paige (132) won via forfeit.

In the 145-pound class, Gray earned a pin for MDI against Oceanside’s Josh Jackomino. Paige, Ingram and Harkins lost their respective bouts for MDI, and Blanchette and Landsman won via forfeit.

Against Oceanside, Ingram earned a pin against Elizabeth Bowman to give MDI its third individual win of the day. Paige, Boumil, Gray and Landsman lost their respective bouts.

MDI was scheduled to compete in a meet at Washington Academy on Wednesday. The Trojans will host a home meet at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, and will compete at Bucksport at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

MDI revived its wrestling program last year after discontinuing it following the 2014-15 season. The Trojans are coached by Tony Dalisio.