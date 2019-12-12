Workshop on yoga practice

BAR HARBOR — Richard Parker will host a workshop on developing a home yoga practice on Sunday, December 15 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Destination Health.

The workshop will focus on asana sequencing, creating a proper space for the practice and focus on savasana and meditation. Various time frames will be directly addressed, from brief, 5-7 minute practices to ones of longer duration.

“Asana classes are wonderful for surrendering to a sequence and a tone established by an experienced teacher,” Parker said. But “it is the daily or almost daily home practice alone that makes up the foundation of a commitment to yoga, and it is not difficult to develop such a practice.”

Donations will be accepted for the workshop, with the proceeds going to ecological or humanitarian causes.