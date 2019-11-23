Winter sports season begins

BAR HARBOR — The 2019-20 winter sports season began Monday as teams throughout the state were eligible to start preseason practices.

For Mount Desert Island High School, swimming, cheer and wrestling practices began Monday evening. Basketball teams held tryouts Monday and Tuesday and were set to begin practices Wednesday.

Preseason action begins Saturday with the varsity boys’ and girls’ basketball teams playing preseason games at Nokomis Regional High School. The wrestling team will compete in a preseason tournament at Penobscot Valley High School.