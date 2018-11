BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School is scheduled to hold an informational night Nov. 15 for athletes, and their parents, interested in the upcoming winter sports season.

The first session, which will be held at 5:30 p.m., is for parents and students of new athletes. A second session will be held for parents and students of returning athletes at 6:30 p.m.

Both sessions will be held in the school’s Bunny Parady Gymnasium. Teams are eligible to begin practices Nov. 19.