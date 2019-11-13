Winter sports begin Monday

BAR HARBOR — Football season is still going for some schools around the state, but the winter sports season is set to begin next week as teams hold their first practices.

Teams are eligible to start holding practices at midnight Monday, Nov. 18. The cheer, indoor track and wrestling teams will begin practices at 2:30 p.m. with swimming starting at 2:45, varsity girls’ basketball starting at 5:30 and boys’ basketball starting with a scrimmage at Hampden Academy at 6:30.

Mount Desert Island High School will open the swim season Dec. 6 at John Bapst and the wrestling (at Belfast) boys’ and girls’ basketball (at Houlton) seasons Dec. 7. Indoor track and cheer schedules have yet to be posted.