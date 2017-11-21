Winter sports begin Dec. 8

BAR HARBOR — Last winter season was one of the best in recent memory for Mount Desert Island High School. The Trojans won the boys’ indoor track championship in February and the boys’ basketball title in March. MDI will attempt to defend those titles in the 2017-18 winter sports season that’s kicking into gear now.

Tryouts and practices began Monday of this week. On Saturday, Nov. 25, the MDI boys’ basketball team will host its annual preseason play day. At 10 a.m., MDI is set to play Bangor. Bangor plays Fryeburg at 11:30 a.m., then MDI will take on Fryeburg Academy at 1:30 p.m.

Trojan boys’ and girls’ basketball teams will head to Hampden Tuesday, Nov. 28, for preseason contests, then MDI will host MCI on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Winter sports picture day is set for Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The official season is set to start Friday, Dec. 8, with a swim meet and a basketball game against the Old Town Coyotes. The MDI swim team will face Old Town at home Dec. 8, and the girls’ basketball team will take on the Coyotes on the road later that night. The boys’ basketball team will travel to Old Town to begin its title defense Dec. 9.

The school’s quest for a second consecutive indoor track title will begin Dec. 16. The Trojans will compete against Bangor, Bucksport, Foxcroft, George Stevens Academy, Hermon, Mattanawcook Academy and Old Town at the University of Maine.

Competition cheer will be the last winter sports team to begin its season. The first competition of the cheer season is set for Jan. 6 in Old Town.

The Trojans will battle rival Ellsworth twice in boys’ and girls’ basketball. The first boys’ game between the two will be in Ellsworth on Jan. 10, and the rematch will take place in Bar Harbor on Feb. 8. The girls’ team will travel to Ellsworth on Jan. 9 and hosts the Eagles on Feb. 7.