BAR HARBOR — A winter sports informational meeting intended for prospective Mount Desert Island High School athletes and parents of athletes will be at the school at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.

Meetings will be held for boys’ basketball (gym), swimming (cafeteria), wrestling (Room 132) and cheer (library). Times and dates for girls’ basketball and indoor track meetings had not been announced as of press time.

Students and parents of students who have not participated in a high school sport are asked to attend a prior meeting in the school library at 5 p.m.

The first day of tryouts and practices for winter sports is Monday, Nov. 18.