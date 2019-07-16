Tuesday - Jul 16, 2019
Peter Williams of Lubec wins the Flamingo 4-Miler on July 14 in Tremont. Williams finished with a time of 23 minutes, 34 seconds. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL

Williams is fastest flamingo

TREMONT — Fifty-one runners traveled to the southern reaches of Mount Desert Island on Sunday for this year’s running of the Flamingo 4-Miler.

The race began at the Seawall picnic area and concluded at the Tremont Consolidated School. It was held as part of the four-day Harbor House Flamingo Festival in Southwest Harbor.

“The race went really well, and we all had fun,” race organizer Lisa Tweedie said. “It’s a very festive part of the Flamingo Festival, and it’s always fun to see everyone running in their pink gear.”

First place in the event went to Lubec’s Peter Williams, who finished with a time of 23 minutes, 34 seconds. Lamoine’s Buster Brown finished close behind with a time of 23:44 to place second.

Stanley Grierson of Tremont crosses the finish line of the Flamingo 4-Miler Sunday. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL

Finishing third was MDI High School student Stephen Grierson, who crossed the finish line in 25:38 to place third. Evan Merchant of Beals and Harley Brown of Mount Desert placed fourth and fifth with times of 26:58 and 27:00, respectively.

Lisa Kingsbury of Hampden was the top finisher on the women’s side with a time of 30:50 and overall place of eighth. Tricia Brown of Cherryfield finished with a time of 32:08 to join Kingsbury in the top 10.

Other MDI runners with top-30 finishers were Pamela Beam of Tremont (12th), Susan Kolakowski of Mount Desert (18th), Michael Madell of Bar Harbor (22nd) and Antonia Burns (29th) and Tom Cooper of Tremont (30th). Burns, an 8-year-old, finished the race in 38:01.

“It was really exciting to see her run,” Tweedie said. “Everyone was cheering for her. Doing it in 38 minutes is really good.

Four lucky runners received plastic flamingos from the race. All 51 competitors taking home glasses with flamingo emblems. Bar Harbor’s FIORE Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars donated products for category winners, and Quietside Café of Southwest Harbor provided ice cream for contestants in the post-race fun run.

Listed are all finishers from the 4-mile race.

 

Flamingo 4-miler

July 14, 2019

First 50 finishers

1        Peter Williams      Lubec                   23:34

2        Buster Brown       Lamoine      23:44

3        Stephen Grierson Tremont      25:38

4        Evan Merchant     Beals           26:58

5        Harley Brown      Mount Desert       27:00

6        Brian Henkel        Mount Desert       28:58

7        Rudy Kelley                   Tremont      30:31

8        Lisa Kingsbury     Hampden    30:50

9        Chris Arnold                            31:29

10      Tricia Brown        Cherryfield 32:08

11      Tony Santiago      Columbia Falls     32:11

12      Pamela Beam       Tremont      33:00

13      Chris Murphy      Short Hills, N.J.   33:02

14      John Melick                   Nashville, Tenn.   33:09

15      Ashley Santerre    Columbia Falls     33:34

16      Erin Dunbar                   Auburn       34:05

17      Lisa Kearns          Franklin      34:14

18      Susan Kolokowski         Mount Desert       34:16

19      Kirsten Palmer     Republic of Tanzania     34:26

20      Reid Billings         Newport, R.I.       34:50

21      Donna Kausen     Addison      34:53

22      Michael Madell     Bar Harbor 34:55

23      Rex Shultz                      35:39

24      Hope Rowan        Southwest Harbor         36:00

25      Christa Brey                  Ellsworth    36:26

26      Doug Thompson  Ellsworth    36:32

27      Lloyd Harmon      Ellsworth    37:10

28      Jennifer Brodie     Lubec                    37:14

29      Antonia Burns     Tremont      38:01

30      Tom Cooper                  Tremont      38:03

31      Tamera Murphy   Trenton       38:14

32      George Soules      Southwest Harbor         38:23

33      John M. Brown    Mount Desert       38:24

34      Katie Daigle                   Mariaville             40:07

35      Dennise Cupp      Mount Desert       40:08

36      Bob Campbell      Milton, Ga. 40:33

37      Melina O’Goudy  Boston        42:31

38      Mary Moore                  Bangor        42:35

39      Sarah Cooper       Tremont      44:17

40      Stephen Lammert Glenburn    44:45

41      Julia Rudnick       Southwest Harbor         45:20

42      Jamie Lindsey      Cape Canaveral, Fla.     46:29

43      Lynn Caron                   Orono                   46:45

44      Robin Emery        Lamoine      47:10

45      Emma Soules       Austin, Texas       47:30

46      Janice Kenyon      Southwest Harbor         47:41

47      Jennifer Mullowney       Southwest Harbor         51:30

48      Kristy Sharp                  Mount Desert       52:41

49      Kathleen Ryan     Cape Canaveral, Fla.     55:15

50      Holly Gunn          Brewer        58:54

 

