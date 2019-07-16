Williams is fastest flamingo

TREMONT — Fifty-one runners traveled to the southern reaches of Mount Desert Island on Sunday for this year’s running of the Flamingo 4-Miler.

The race began at the Seawall picnic area and concluded at the Tremont Consolidated School. It was held as part of the four-day Harbor House Flamingo Festival in Southwest Harbor.

“The race went really well, and we all had fun,” race organizer Lisa Tweedie said. “It’s a very festive part of the Flamingo Festival, and it’s always fun to see everyone running in their pink gear.”

First place in the event went to Lubec’s Peter Williams, who finished with a time of 23 minutes, 34 seconds. Lamoine’s Buster Brown finished close behind with a time of 23:44 to place second.

Finishing third was MDI High School student Stephen Grierson, who crossed the finish line in 25:38 to place third. Evan Merchant of Beals and Harley Brown of Mount Desert placed fourth and fifth with times of 26:58 and 27:00, respectively.

Lisa Kingsbury of Hampden was the top finisher on the women’s side with a time of 30:50 and overall place of eighth. Tricia Brown of Cherryfield finished with a time of 32:08 to join Kingsbury in the top 10.

Other MDI runners with top-30 finishers were Pamela Beam of Tremont (12th), Susan Kolakowski of Mount Desert (18th), Michael Madell of Bar Harbor (22nd) and Antonia Burns (29th) and Tom Cooper of Tremont (30th). Burns, an 8-year-old, finished the race in 38:01.

“It was really exciting to see her run,” Tweedie said. “Everyone was cheering for her. Doing it in 38 minutes is really good.

Four lucky runners received plastic flamingos from the race. All 51 competitors taking home glasses with flamingo emblems. Bar Harbor’s FIORE Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegars donated products for category winners, and Quietside Café of Southwest Harbor provided ice cream for contestants in the post-race fun run.

Listed are all finishers from the 4-mile race.

Flamingo 4-miler

July 14, 2019

First 50 finishers

1 Peter Williams Lubec 23:34

2 Buster Brown Lamoine 23:44

3 Stephen Grierson Tremont 25:38

4 Evan Merchant Beals 26:58

5 Harley Brown Mount Desert 27:00

6 Brian Henkel Mount Desert 28:58

7 Rudy Kelley Tremont 30:31

8 Lisa Kingsbury Hampden 30:50

9 Chris Arnold 31:29

10 Tricia Brown Cherryfield 32:08

11 Tony Santiago Columbia Falls 32:11

12 Pamela Beam Tremont 33:00

13 Chris Murphy Short Hills, N.J. 33:02

14 John Melick Nashville, Tenn. 33:09

15 Ashley Santerre Columbia Falls 33:34

16 Erin Dunbar Auburn 34:05

17 Lisa Kearns Franklin 34:14

18 Susan Kolokowski Mount Desert 34:16

19 Kirsten Palmer Republic of Tanzania 34:26

20 Reid Billings Newport, R.I. 34:50

21 Donna Kausen Addison 34:53

22 Michael Madell Bar Harbor 34:55

23 Rex Shultz 35:39

24 Hope Rowan Southwest Harbor 36:00

25 Christa Brey Ellsworth 36:26

26 Doug Thompson Ellsworth 36:32

27 Lloyd Harmon Ellsworth 37:10

28 Jennifer Brodie Lubec 37:14

29 Antonia Burns Tremont 38:01

30 Tom Cooper Tremont 38:03

31 Tamera Murphy Trenton 38:14

32 George Soules Southwest Harbor 38:23

33 John M. Brown Mount Desert 38:24

34 Katie Daigle Mariaville 40:07

35 Dennise Cupp Mount Desert 40:08

36 Bob Campbell Milton, Ga. 40:33

37 Melina O’Goudy Boston 42:31

38 Mary Moore Bangor 42:35

39 Sarah Cooper Tremont 44:17

40 Stephen Lammert Glenburn 44:45

41 Julia Rudnick Southwest Harbor 45:20

42 Jamie Lindsey Cape Canaveral, Fla. 46:29

43 Lynn Caron Orono 46:45

44 Robin Emery Lamoine 47:10

45 Emma Soules Austin, Texas 47:30

46 Janice Kenyon Southwest Harbor 47:41

47 Jennifer Mullowney Southwest Harbor 51:30

48 Kristy Sharp Mount Desert 52:41

49 Kathleen Ryan Cape Canaveral, Fla. 55:15

50 Holly Gunn Brewer 58:54