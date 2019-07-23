West tops East at Lobster Bowl

BAR HARBOR — Saturday was a record-breaking day at the Shrine Lobster Bowl as the West set the all-time mark for points scored in a game with a 60-14 win over the East at Thornton Academy in Saco.

Gilbert Isaacs and Elijah Joyce represented Mount Desert Island High School for the East squad, which scored both of its touchdowns in the first half. Both players were All-Big 11 Conference first-teamers in 2018.

This year marked the 30th playing of the Lobster Bowl. The game serves as an all-star competition for the state’s top seniors and raises money to support Shriners Hospitals.