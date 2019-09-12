Volleyball team crushes Witches

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team swept the visiting Brewer Witches Wednesday 3-0.

The Trojans won the first two sets 25-23 and 25-11. The Witches did not give the third set up without a serious fight — the teams traded sideouts and the score was tied again and again before MDI pulled ahead to win 30-28.

Emily York had 6 aces, 8 kills, one block and four digs in the win, Ruby Brown had one ace, seven kills and six digs, Victoria Del Cid had seven aces, five digs and 17 assists and Kylie Higgins had six aces and a dig.

On Saturday, the Trojans fell to Calais 3-2 in their opening match. After losing the first set 25-13, MDI won the second 26-24 and the third 25-17 to take a 2-1 advantage. Calais won the fourth set 25-20 to force a fifth-set tiebreaker, and the Blue Devils (1-0) won it 15-5 to seal the victory.

York led MDI in aces with nine and added nine kills and nine digs. Brown (12 kills and five digs), Del Cid (32 aces and nine digs) and Molly Ritter (three aces and 28 digs) also contributed for the Trojans in the loss.

The team will be in the Portland area this weekend for matches at Cape Elizabeth (6:30 p.m. tomorrow, Sept. 13) and Westbrook (11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14) before playing on the road against Washington Academy at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.