Volleyball falls to Windham, Deering

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team went to the Portland area over the weekend and fell to 1-5 on the season with tough defeats at the hands of Class A opponents.

On Friday, MDI fell to Windham by a score of 3-0. The Trojans then fell to Deering (6-2) by the same score Saturday afternoon.

MDI was scheduled to face Ellsworth (2-4) on the road Wednesday. The team has upcoming matches on the road against Cony at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at home against Washington Academy at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, and on the road against Brewer at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.