Volleyball falls to WA

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team finished the regular season 8-6 after home losses to Calais and Washington Academy.

On Friday, MDI hosted its penultimate regular season match and fell 3-0 to visiting Calais. The Trojans then fell 3-1 to second-ranked Washington Academy (11-3) in Tuesday’s match, which marked Senior Night for Ruby Brown, Kate Hoff and Emily York.

The sixth-ranked Trojans will play on the road against No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (10-4) in the state quarterfinals. That match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.