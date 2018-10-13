Volleyball falls to 2-10

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team fell to 2-10 on the season last week with losses to Brewer, Yarmouth and Gorham.

On the road against Class B title contender Brewer on Wednesday, MDI won the first set 25-21 before falling 15-25, 20-25, and 10-25 over the next three. Delaney Shields led the Trojans with nine digs, and Julia Link provided six assists.

MDI then lost to Yarmouth (9-2) 3-0 at home Friday. The Trojans fell by the same score when they hosted Class A Gorham on Saturday.

MDI is scheduled to host Ellsworth (3-7) on Wednesday. The team closes out its season on the road against Calais at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12.