Volleyball ends season 2-12

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team finished its season with a record of 2-12 last week after home losses to Ellsworth and Calais.

Against Ellsworth on Wednesday, the Eagles defeated MDI in four sets. The Trojans won the first set 26-24 before the visitors came back to post 25-22, 25-18 and 25-17 wins.

On Friday, MDI lost to Calais in three sets on Senior Night for Julia Link and Delaney Shields. Shields had three aces, one assist and five digs for the Trojans, and Link had two assists.