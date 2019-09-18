Volleyball earns split

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team earned a split in southern Maine over the weekend with a loss Friday to Cape Elizabeth and a win Saturday over Westbrook.

MDI faced a tough Cape Elizabeth team Friday evening and lost in straight sets to fall to 1-2. Ruby Brown had two kills and four digs for the Trojans, who got two aces and two digs from Kylie Higgins and one kill and six digs from Victoria Del Cid.

MDI recovered from the loss quickly, though, crushing Westbrook 25-15, 25-8, 25-10 to improve to 2-2. Del Cid (eight aces, one kill, five assists and one dig) and Brown (one ace and nine kills) had strong performances for the Trojans, and Addie Boyce (seven aces, one kill and three assists) and Kate Hoff (two aces, two kills and one dig) also contributed.

MDI was scheduled to face Washington Academy (2-1) on Wednesday in East Machias. The Trojans will be at home against Cony at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.