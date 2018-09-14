Volleyball beats Cony

BAR HARBOR — After beginning the season with two tough defeats, the Mount Desert Island High School volleyball team got a big boost of confidence over the weekend.

MDI defeated Cony of Augusta in four sets Saturday afternoon at home. The win was the Trojans’ first of the season and was Corey Papadopoli’s first in his second stint as coach.

“We finally moved into the win column,” Papadopoli said. “We got contributions from the whole team, and we were able to overcome a third-set loss to finish strong in the fourth set.”

MDI won a hard-fought first set 25-23 and took control in the second to win 25-13. Cony fought back in the third set to post a 25-15 victory and cut the Trojans’ advantage in half.

Then came the fourth set, and the home team sealed the deal. MDI edged the Rams 25-17 to move to 1-2 on the season.

Victoria Del Cid and Delaney Shield had strong games serving for MDI with nine aces apiece. Del Cid also led the Trojans with seven kills and four digs, and Maddie Buzzell had a team-high eight assists.

Brewer 3 – MDI 0

MDI lost its second match of the year when it faced Brewer last Tuesday. The Trojans got seven aces from Brown and five digs from Ella Hubbard, but the Witches earned a 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 victory.

“We played better offensively [against Brewer] than we did against Calais, which was good, but we had too many defensive lapses,” Papadopoli said.

The Trojans will head on the road Sept. 14, for a 5:30 p.m. showdown with Washington Academy, which was 2-0 and had yet to lose a set this season entering Tuesday.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but it’s good to see the teamwork improving,” Papadopoli said. “Overall, I think the team is moving in the right direction, and if they keep working hard, they will only improve.”