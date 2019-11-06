Veterans road race

ELLSWORTH — This year’s edition of the Veterans Remembrance Road Race is scheduled to be held Sunday, Nov. 10. The four-mile course begins and ends behind the Down East Family YMCA.

2019 marks the sixth running of the race.

Last year’s race drew 127 runners to downtown Ellsworth. Matt Shea of Ellsworth won the 2018 race with a time of 23:32. Jessica Barbay of Ellsworth finished as the top female runner with a time of 30:51 and overall place of 11th.

Registration for the race costs $20 on race day. A walk begins at 8:30 a.m. and the run will start at 9 a.m.

A portion of the registration fees support veterans organizations. For more information, contact Down East Family YMCA Fitness Director Robin Clarke at 667-3086.