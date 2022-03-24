Ultimate Frisbee team makes teacher’s dream come true

BAR HARBOR — The COVID-19 pandemic presented the perfect opportunity for Hannah Mondrach to implement something she’s wanted at Mount Desert Island High School for a half-decade.

As the vaccine rollout a year ago coincided with a decline of the winter 2020-21 COVID wave, school at MDI High School began looking – somewhat, at least – like it did during the pre-pandemic days. Yet some precautions were kept, such as an extended lunch period and the encouraging of outdoor activities.

So, one day, Mondrach, who has been teaching science at MDI for six years, brought in a Frisbee for students to toss around during the extended period. Each day, gathering for lunchtime Frisbee sessions grew larger, and competitive matchups soon began.

“It’s been my dream since I started working at MDI six years ago to start ultimate [Frisbee], and we had this hour-long lunch schedule where we’d get all the kids to get together and throw the Frisbee around,” Mondrach said. “I asked if they’d be interested in starting a team next year, and we had a lot of them who were.”

Twelve months later, “next year” has arrived, and Mondrach’s vision of ultimate Frisbee at MDI has come to life. Two mornings a week, more than a dozen MDI students are gathering to participate in the school’s newest sports offering.

Ultimate Frisbee, known officially as simply “ultimate,” pits teams of seven (or five when played indoors) against one another in a non-contact battle for points. Players try to advance the Frisbee to the opposing team’s end zone à la football or rugby, though they may not run in place with the disc. The first team to 17 is declared the winner.

Ultimate has become increasingly popular in recent years with clubs and leagues sprouting up at the local and national and even international levels. The sport will even be offered in the Olympics in the not-too-distant future at the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

Mondrach played ultimate on the University of Connecticut’s club team, one of many club teams to exist under USA Ultimate, the sport’s national governing federation. She is coaching the team alongside a fellow MDI faculty member, ed tech Christien Breau.

“Christien started working at MDI at the beginning of 2021, and we knew it was something that we wanted to get started [formally],” Mondrach said. “We did the official USA Ultimate training, and now we’re ready to give this a trial run and see how it all goes.”

MDI’s league will consist of 24 teams in Maine and one in New Hampshire. Most of those teams are in the southern Maine area, with the closest to MDI being Islesboro Central School in Waldo County and Camden Hills Regional High School in Rockport. League and state championships are scheduled for April 30 and May 28, respectively.

Unlike the vast majority of high school sports offerings, ultimate is a coed activity. Teams must have a minimum of 14 female players, and those players must make up at least three of the seven players on the field at all times.

“I think the fact that it’s coed is another beautiful thing about it,” Mondrach said. “In other sports, you have boys competing against just boys and girls against just girls. I think it’s great when you can have an activity that mixes it up a little bit.”

Between current participants and those who have expressed interest, MDI currently has 19 ultimate players. That number is likely to fluctuate throughout the season as the school has a rule that prioritizes competitions and practices for Maine Principals’ Association-sanctioned sports when scheduling conflicts arise.

Mondrach, though, hopes the first season of ultimate will spark a larger interest in the sport at MDI. With the sport growing statewide, there will only be more opportunities for competition in the coming years.

“I’m hoping people will see how legit it is,” Mondrach said. “Hopefully, when next year comes, we’ll have students choosing ultimate as their main sport.”