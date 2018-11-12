Turkey trot

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA presents the annual Catch That Turkey 5K race Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, beginning at 8 a.m.

“One brave Y staff member is the turkey,” event organizers said. “If you, as a runner, can finish the race before the turkey, your name will be placed in a drawing for a prize.”

Online registration is $20 and day-of registration is $35. All proceeds support YMCA programs and scholarships. Coston and McIsaac is a sponsor of this year’s race.

Visit mdiymca.org/catch-that-turkey-5k.