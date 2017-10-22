Trojans winter sports info night set

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School will host its winter sports information night and coaches meetings at the school on Monday, Oct. 30, beginning in the theater at 6 p.m.

First, Athletic Director Bunky Dow will go over the school’s extracurricular policies and Rank One expectations with students and parents together.

Then, a pair of two-session meetings will be held at 6:15 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Rob Miller will discuss parent expectations in the gymnasium to open the first meeting, after which three college coaches will meet with athletes in the theater to discuss what it takes to play at the next level.

At 7:05 p.m., students will meet with Miller in the theater to discuss their involvement with extracurricular activities. The meeting will conclude following a parents-only meeting with coaches in the gym.

The meeting is mandatory for all students wishing to participate in winter sports. Each prospective athlete must have at least one parent in attendance.