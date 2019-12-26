Trojans third at season’s first indoor track meet

ORONO — Senior Stephen Grierson placed first in two events to earn 20 individual points and lead the Mount Desert Island High School indoor track team to third place in the PVC – Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Meet 1AB on Saturday at the New Balance Field House at the University of Maine in Orono.

The boys’ team earned 77 total points with seniors Sam Keblinsky and Ben Freudig, juniors Wyatt Lawson, Archer Hill and sophomore Ieuan Howell contributing individual points. That gave MDI third place in team scores. Bangor High School was first with 106 total points and Old Town High School was second with 99 total points.

With a different point tally the team results were the same on the girls’ side with Bangor High School placing first with 164.5 points and Old Town High School taking second with 96 points.

The MDI girls were third with 54.5 total points with individual points from juniors Beatrice Amuso, Cassidy Hanscom and Marilyn Sawyer, as well as seniors Zoe Olson and Katelyn Osborne.

To earn a total of 12 points, Olson placed first in the girls, 1-mile run and fifth in the girls 200-meter dash. Hanscom placed third in the girls 1-mile run and Isabella Squires came in ninth.

The Trojan girls placed first in the girls 4×100 meter throwers’ relay with a team of freshmen Addy Boyce and Logan Closson and juniors Madison Williams and Georgianna Logan.

MDI placed in several events throughout the day, with a few earning individual points. Amuso took third in the girls 55 meter hurdles and Sawyer placed fifth in the girls’ 55-meter dash. Keblinsky placed fifth in the boys 55-meter dash and third in the boys 200-meter dash and was part of the boys 4×200 meter relay team that placed second.

Lawson placed eleventh in the boys 1-mile run and fourth in the 80-meter run, while sophomore Noah Daigle came in tenth for that race. Ben Freudig placed second in the boys pole vault and Howell placed third in the boys triple jump.

The next meet is set for Saturday, Dec. 28 at 10:40 a.m. at the UMaine field house.