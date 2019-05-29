Trojans nab Memorial Day win

BANGOR — The Mount Desert Island High School softball team bounced back from last week’s tough loss to Belfast with an 8-2 win Monday over John Bapst at Husson University.

After MDI stranded two baserunners in the top of the first inning, Bapst scored in the bottom half to take a 1-0 lead. Both teams were held scoreless in the second, but the Trojans scored three runs in the third to take their first lead of the game.

“I feel like we weren’t really into it at the beginning of the game,” senior pitcher Lindsey McEachern said. “We kind of overlooked them, but then we were like, ‘Oh, let’s get going here.’”

Those runs would be enough for MDI to earn the win, though the Trojans tacked on three more in the fifth and two in the sixth to give themselves some breathing room. With the Crusaders (4-11) being unable to solve McEachern, the Trojans won for the fifth time in seven games to climb back above the .500 mark.

McEachern had 11 strikeouts for MDI (8-7) in the win while allowing just one walk and five hits. The senior earned her sixth win of 2019 in the process, increasing her strikeout total to 126 and lowering her ERA to 1.10 with one game remaining.

At the plate, junior Maddie Neale led MDI with three base hits. McEachern, Lily Cook and Olivia Gray added two apiece for the Trojans, who got one each from Dyer and Leah Carroll to total 11 on the evening.

“[Their pitcher] was a lot slower than we were used to,” Cook said. “It was hard to get our timing right at first, but we figured it out after that.”

Belfast 4 -MDI 2

In Thursday’s 4-2 home loss to Belfast, Neale had two hits as Gray and Emily York added one apiece. McEachern pitched all seven innings and gave up just one earned run in the loss, her sixth of the year.

MDI was scheduled to host eighth-place Ellsworth (10-5) on Wednesday in the final regular season game for both teams. When the teams met earlier this month in Ellsworth, the Trojans came back from a 3-0 deficit in the first inning to defeat the Eagles 8-4.

“Ellsworth is usually the best biggest game of the year for us,” Dyer said. “It draws the most people in, and it’s also the most intense, definitely.”

The Trojans are assured of a spot in the Class B North playoffs, but the team must wait for the conclusion of this week’s games around the state before it can be certain of its preliminary round opponent.

MDI was in 10th place and slotted against seventh-place Gardiner as of Tuesday, though the team can still finish as high as seventh or eighth with some outside help.

“Playoffs are a different situation for us because we’ve lost a lot of close games this year,” McEachern said. “I feel like we can just turn one of those close games the other way and upset somebody.”