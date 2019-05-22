Trojans get even with Bucks

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School baseball team homered three times Tuesday en route to a 12-2 win over Bucksport at home.

The victory, which was solidified when Drew Shea’s second home run of the game activated the 10-run rule in the fifth inning, avenged the Trojans’ season-opening loss to the Golden Bucks last month and gave the team a third straight win in the midst of a tight Class B North playoff race.

“We’re playing good ball right now,” MDI head coach Andy Pooler said. “It can be hard to find that consistency at first with such a young group, but we’ve been able to get that in these past few games … Today, we just came out, had fun and hit the ball really well.”

Porter Isaacs gave MDI (8-5) a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when he hit a three-run blast over the center-field fence for the team’s first home run of the season. The Trojans then extended their lead to 5-0 on RBI singles by Sam Keblinsky in the second inning and Quentin Pileggi in the third.

Bucksport (5-7) got on the board in the top of the fourth with a pair of RBI doubles to cut MDI’s lead to 5-2. After Mitchell escaped a jam to keep the Golden Bucks from cutting into the lead, Sam Keblinsky hit an RBI double to score Kyle Nicholson before being caught stretching at third.

Three batters later, Shea hit a fly ball that appeared headed for the gap in right-center field. Instead, with just the right amount of wind pushing it, the ball cleared the fence for a two-run home run.

“Drew has a very good approach where he’s going to try and hit it to that gap,” Pooler said. “You hit the ball as hard as he does, and those line drives turn into big flies sometimes.”

After the Trojans added one more run in the fourth inning to make the score 9-2, Shea got another turn to bat in the fifth. With two runners on base, the senior slugger homered for the second time to bring an end to the game.

Keblinsky led MDI with three hits on the afternoon as Isaacs, Nicholson, Pileggi, Shea and Nick Corson had two apiece. Sam Mitchell earned the win on the mound for the Trojans with seven hits and two earned runs allowed in 4 2/3 innings of work.

Although the Trojans moved on from their April 18 loss to Bucksport rather quickly, that game was still in the back of their minds Tuesday. Isaacs’ early blast gave fourth-place MDI the momentum it needed to avoid putting itself in another tight game with the Golden Bucks.

MDI 4 – Belfast 2

Last Wednesday, Pileggi earned the win on the mound against Belfast with just one earned run allowed in five innings of work. Isaacs and Shea had two hits apiece to lead MDI to a 4-2 win.

MDI 8 -Foxcroft 7

Last Thursday, MDI went on the road again and claimed an 8-7 win over Foxcroft in extra innings. The Trojans had 14 hits in the victory.

MDI’s next game will be back at home against Belfast (7-6) at 4 p.m. today, May 23. The Trojans will then play John Bapst (5-7) at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow, May 24, at Husson University before hosting Ellsworth at that time Monday, May 28, to close out the regular season.

“I always say to these guys, ‘Hey, we’ll worry about tomorrow after today,’” Pooler said. “We’ve got a tough road ahead still with three good teams left and then the playoffs, but I’m happy with where we are at this point. We’re getting hot at the right time.”