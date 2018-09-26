Trojans fall to Wildcats

BAR HARBOR — With the first half of the season behind it, the Mount Desert Island girls soccer team has established itself as a serious player in the Class B North playoff picture.

The team hosted the No. 2 Presque Isle Wildcats Tuesday and fell 8-1. Leila Weir had the one goal for MDI and Sabine Costello-Sanders played goalkeeper.

Entering Tuesday’s matchup, the Trojans boasted a record of 5-2 on the season. That came on the heels of wins against Ellsworth and Washington Academy that stretched the team’s winning streak to five straight games before a loss to Caribou over the weekend.

“We have a good team with good chemistry, and I think all the girls are pushing each other to get better,” head coach May Dow said. “They also feel like they’re not playing to their potential, and I think having a team that’s not satisfied is a sign of them really growing and maturing.”

MDI 1 – Ellsworth 0

On Sept. 18, the Trojans and Ellsworth Eagles kept each other at bay defensively for almost the full 80 minutes. Yet that changed when Lily Turner scored with just 45 seconds to play in regulation after poking a cross from Zoe Olson past Ellsworth goalkeeper Kylie Robidoux for the win.

MDI 6 – WA 0

Last Thursday, MDI improved to 5-1 with a 6-0 drubbing of Washington Academy in East Machias. The win was the Trojans’ second of the year over the Raiders, whom they had previously beaten by the same score in the season opener Sept. 5.

MDI started fast against Washington Academy and led 1-0 after barely a minute had passed when Rachel Leonard assisted Olson for the opening goal. Julia Watras scored following a Lelia Weir corner kick eight minutes later, and the Trojans led 4-0 at halftime following a goal from Weir with 21:31 to play in the half and a second from Watras at the 2:42 mark.

Leonard assisted Olson for the second time with 27:20 left in the game to make it 5-0. The last goal of the game came six minutes later when Weir scored on a free kick for her second of the day.

The Trojans were scheduled to have a week off after Tuesday. The team’s next game will be at home against Hermon at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2.

“I think having a little break is going to be good for us,” Dow said. “We have some girls who are not 100 percent with their health and everything, and it will be nice to have them get a chance to rest up as we get ready for the second half of the season.”