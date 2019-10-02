Trojans fall to Tigers

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School football team fell to its third straight defeat Friday night with a 41-6 loss to Dexter at home.

MDI went three and out to start the game but got the ball back inside the red zone as Dexter muffed a punt return to give the Trojans possession at the 16-yard line. Yet MDI (1-3) couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity, and the visiting Tigers responded with a 90-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

MDI’s defense held Dexter’s (3-1) at bay for the rest of the first half, but the visitors’ defense made it 14-0 with just over two minutes left when senior Cameron Paige returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown. The Tigers almost added another score late in the half, but a missed field goal kept it a two-score game going into the break.

Dexter made it a 21-0 when Parker Ponte scored on a 21-yard run less than two minutes into the second half. On the ensuing kickoff, though, MDI junior Hunter Gray scored on an 85-yard return to cut the deficit to 21-6 and keep the Trojans’ hopes alive.

Those hopes would soon fade, though, as Dexter got touchdown runs from Logan Perkins and Ponte to take a 35-6 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Tigers would add one more touchdown later in the quarter to send the game into running time and cement the victory.

MDI finished with 192 rushing yards on the night as Sam Mitchell (23 carries for 98 yards) and Aiden Grant (two carries for 58 yards) led the way on the ground. Hodgdon completed five passes for 18 yards.

The game also included a ceremony with the Acadian Football League youth players, who announced and welcomed on the field by the high school squad.

MDI’s next game will be on the road against Waterville (0-4) at 7 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 4.