Trojans fall to Oceanside

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School football team fell to 1-6 on the season Friday after suffering a lopsided defeat against Oceanside.

The 38-6 loss on Homecoming night marked six straight defeats for MDI after the team beat Stearns/Schenck in blowout fashion to start the season. The Trojans gave up five first-half touchdowns in the loss.

Oceanside opened up a big lead in the first quarter, scoring three touchdowns and successfully converting the each of the ensuing 2-point attempts to take a 24-0 lead. The Trojans held the Mariners (4-3) off the scoreboard for the next 12 minutes of play, but the visitors scored two late touchdowns to extend the lead to 38-0 before the half.

MDI’s defense showed significant improvement after the break, holding Oceanside scoreless in the second half. With 5 minutes, 29 seconds left in the game, quarterback Baylor Landsman connected with Sam Mitchell for a 35-yard touchdown pass for the Trojans’ only points of the night.

Much of MDI’s offense came via the passing game as Landsman completed seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown. Mitchell (41 receiving yards), Hunter Gray (31 receiving yards) and William Hodgdon (24 receiving yards) had two receptions each, and Sam Keblinsky added an 11-yard reception.

MDI will close out the season when it hosts Belfast (4-3) for Senior Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. Should the Trojans beat the Lions and Medomak Valley and Waterville lose their respective home games against Oceanside and Winslow (6-1), the eighth and final playoff spot would be decided by a matter of percentage points.

“It would be a math thing,” MDI head coach Mark Arnold said. “We are just focused on getting a win this week. There is still a possibility [that we can make the playoffs].”