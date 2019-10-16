Trojans fall to Crusaders

BANGOR — The Mount Desert Island High School football team fell to its fifth consecutive defeat Friday night with a 21-0 loss to John Bapst at Husson University.

After both teams exchanged punts to start the game, John Bapst forced MDI (1-5) to a second consecutive three-and-out to get the ball at its own 24-yard line. The Crusaders then drove the length of the field and went up 7-0 with a touchdown pass from Wilson Higgins to Rhett McDonald.

MDI was able to hold John Bapst (4-2) scoreless for the rest of the half, but the Trojans continued to trail at the half as they couldn’t find an offensive breakthrough of their own. The defensive stalemate continued until Higgins threw his second touchdown pass of the game to put the Crusaders ahead 14-0 with 20 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

Bapst put MDI on the ropes early in the fourth quarter by blocking a punt to take over in the red zone. The Crusaders then scored with ease to tack on the final points of the night and clinch a shutout win over an MDI team that had outscored it by a combined margin of 174-38 in the two teams’ four previous encounters.

Baylor Landsman passed for 100 yards while throwing two interceptions in his first full game since suffering an injury Sept. 20 against Old Town, and Sam Keblinsky led the Trojans in receiving with 83 yards. The Trojans rushed for 105 yards as a team.

MDI will look to get back into the win column when it hosts Oceanside (3-3) at 7 p.m. tomorrow, Oct. 18.