Trojans comes up just short

WATERVILLE — The Mount Desert Island High School football team fell to Waterville Friday night by the narrowest of margins, a 15-14 loss.

The game got off to a positive start for MDI, which capped off an eight-play, 63-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run from Porter Isaacs with 8 minutes, 14 seconds left in the first quarter. Hunter Gray then ran in the 2-point conversion to give the Trojans (1-4) an 8-0 lead.

After MDI fumbled on the first drive of the second quarter, Waterville (1-4) drove 52 yards and got a touchdown and 2-point conversion to tie the game with 7:46 left in the half. The Purple Panthers nearly added to their lead in the final seconds of the half, but the game remained 8-8 as a last-ditch shot at the end zone came up short.

MDI forced Waterville to turn the ball over on downs to begin the second half and retook the lead when Porter Isaacs scored on a 12-yard run to make the score 12-8 midway through the third quarter. The two teams then exchanged punts, leaving Waterville with the ball at its own 20.

From there, Waterville drove 80 yards to the end zone to tie the game before taking the lead on an extra point. MDI made its way into Waterville territory with under a minute left, but the Trojans turned the ball over on downs with 17 seconds left as the Purple Panthers claimed their first win of the season.

Gray led MDI with 144 rushing yards. Quarterback Baylor Landsman entered the game in the fourth quarter and passed for 52 yards in his return from an injury suffered Sept. 20 against Old Town.

MDI will be back in action against John Bapst (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Husson University.