Trojans challenge in 420s, J22s

PORTLAND — In the penultimate weekend of competition for the fall season, the Mount Desert Island High School sailing team nabbed two sixth-place finishes.

On Saturday, eight sailors made the trip to SailMaine in Portland for the Stags Leap Regatta sailing C420s. The Trojans finished sixth of 15 teams on the day, with one bullet and one second-place finish by ‘A’ rotation Nate Ingebritson and Louise Chaplin. ‘B’ rotation Joe Minutolo and Addison LeClair logged one second-place finish and two third place finishes. Alternates were Nur Annisa Natsir Caronge (“Icha”), Matilda Allen, Sofie Dowling and Sylvester Mays.

The team hadn’t planned to return for the National Keelboat Invitational Qualifier the next day, but Coach John Macauley learned that a team from Duxbury had withdrawn, leaving an empty berth for MDI to compete.

Also held at SailMaine but hosted by the team from Cape Elizabeth, the keelboat regatta is raced in J22s. Macauley and six Trojans made the trip.

“The day started with extremely calm conditions as sailors were towed out past Fish Point off of the East End in hopes of finding enough breeze to race,” organizers said. “After about an hour of drifting, some teams started testing out their spinnakers while others were able to hold course upwind. With a southerly finally filling in, we were able to run (six races) as the breeze steadily built throughout the day.”

MDI finished sixth of eight teams on the day, including one second place and one third place finish.

Practices wrap up this week and the team’s final regatta will be Saturday at SailMaine in Portland.