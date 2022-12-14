Sports

BAR HARBOR — After graduating a large number of seniors, and down two starters due to injury, Mount Desert Island High School head coach Brent Barker was unsure what to expect from his girls’ basketball team in the first game of the season.

The team may have been a little unsure of themselves as well, falling behind John Bapst almost immediately and losing the first quarter 13-6. The team struggled to find the basket with their shots and couldn’t stay in front of the Crusaders’ Lily Higgins, who seemed to hit a three-pointer right on cue every time MDI began to string a few possessions together.

Tags

Recommended for you