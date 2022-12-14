BAR HARBOR — After graduating a large number of seniors, and down two starters due to injury, Mount Desert Island High School head coach Brent Barker was unsure what to expect from his girls’ basketball team in the first game of the season.
The team may have been a little unsure of themselves as well, falling behind John Bapst almost immediately and losing the first quarter 13-6. The team struggled to find the basket with their shots and couldn’t stay in front of the Crusaders’ Lily Higgins, who seemed to hit a three-pointer right on cue every time MDI began to string a few possessions together.
Things began to turn around in the second quarter, however, as the Trojans outscored John Bapst 14-12 to cut the lead to five points. The recipe seemed to be to feed junior Mollie Gray, who ended the night with a game high 26 points.
“We knew that our post was the strongest right now so we tried to get it into the post as much as we could,” said Gray after the game. “A lot of girls had to work it around the perimeter and get wide open shots, so I thought we did pretty well.”
On top of finding their offensive engine, the team’s defense tightened up. Mia Shaw switched on to Higgins late in the second quarter and held her in check for most of the rest of the game. Mallory Dunbar and Emma Simard, along with Gray, contributed with some clutch steals that they were able to convert into points in transition.
“We work on it in practice all the time,” said Gray of the team’s opportunistic defense. “We’ve been working on our communication and we’ve been switching up a bunch of defenses to see what works for us.”
The Trojans came out of halftime hot and took their first lead of the game. But John Bapst refused to yield, with Higgins continuing to hit clutch threes including a dagger at the end of the third quarter to put the Crusader ahead by three heading into the final frame.
Both teams picked up their pace in what was a frantic fourth quarter, but MDI’s persistent defense began to frustrate the Crusaders in key moments. The Trojans regained the lead 44-43 with 3:58 left in the game after some impactful minutes from Aleksandra Hanley off the bench and a continual onslaught from Gray. The team never looked back, continuing to frustrate John Bapst’s shooters and making key free-throws in the final minutes to seal the victory 53-46.
Gray ended the game with an unofficial double-double, grabbing 12 rebounds to go along with her 26 points. The junior also hit two three-pointers.
“To get that win on opening day, against a team that we only see once this year, it’s a big win for the confidence of the girls, it’s a big win to show them what we’re working on is working,” said coach Barker after the game. “But it’s also something that we’ve got to experience, something like that type of game where we’re down and we were able to fight back, just to let the kids know that we can do that … A lot of these kids haven’t been in that situation, like late game situations here. It’s weird, you play on travel teams and you do JV and some varsity stuff, but it’s not that same environment or that same thing. It’s that lack of understanding, and this is the only way we’re going to learn it. You can’t learn it in practice. You can work on it, but you can’t learn it in practice. So, I’m super happy about how we finished that game, I’m super happy with how we finished that second half. We won the third quarter and then we won the fourth quarter and then we won the game overall so it was a good opening night game for us.”
“It feels great knowing that we didn’t have everyone,” said Gray of getting the win without having the full roster available. “We knew that we had to step it up, so a lot of kids did tonight.”
The boys also won their opening game against John Bapst, holding on to a 47-40 win despite a late comeback attempt by the Crusaders. Kadin Reed led the way with 13 points followed by Spencer Laurendeau, who had 11.
Both teams are 1-0 heading into their early-season clash with rival Ellsworth.