Trojan golf 4-2 on season

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team is now 4-2 on the season after beating Foxcroft last Thursday and finishing second in a three-team competition in Hermon on Monday.

At Kebo Valley Golf Course last Thursday, MDI beat Foxcroft by 39 strokes (193-232) to improve to 3-1 on the season. The Trojans had three golfers finish below the 50-stroke mark with Emily Clark and Andrew Carrter each shooting 46 and Stevie Gilbert earning a score of 47.

On Monday, MDI traveled to Hermon and finished second to Hermon in a three-team match that also included John Bapst. Carter (46), Gilbert (47) and Grady Wellman-Webster broke the 50-stroke mark for the Trojans, who beat John Bapst in a tiebreaker round to take second.

MDI will be at home against Presque Isle at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, before competing in the John Bapst Invitational at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. The Trojans also have a pair of midweek matches next week with a road contest against Old Town at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, and a home showdown with Ellsworth at that time Wednesday, Sept. 18.