Trojan girls top Class B

BAR HARBOR — In a weather-shortened game Tuesday, the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ soccer team defeated visiting Caribou

3-1. The win continued last week’s early-season success with wins over Brewer and John Bapst.

Daisy Granholm scored all three goals for MDI (6-1) against Caribou, with two assists from Lelia Weir. The third goal was on a penalty kick.

Last Tuesday, MDI traveled to Brewer and came away with a 6-2 win over the Witches. The Trojans got four goals and two assists from Granholm, one goal and one assist from Mei Cook, a goal from Zoe Olson and one assist each from Weir and Hannah St. Amand.

MDI was back in action Wednesday and earned another vital road win with a 4-3 triumph over John Bapst at the University of Maine. The Trojans got three goals from Granholm and one goal and two assists from Weir to win their fourth consecutive game and improve to 5-1 on the season.

The team has upcoming road games Thursday, Sept. 26, against George Stevens Academy (0-7) and Tuesday, Oct. 1, against Ellsworth.