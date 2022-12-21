Sports

MDI girls' BB

MDI’s Lexi Tozier battles inside against a double team from Ellsworth’s Grace Jaffray and Elise Sargent. Tozier was a big part of MDI’s offense during their 60-38 loss Dec. 15.

 ISLANDER PHOTOS BY ZACH LANNING

BAR HARBOR — They say that revenge is a dish best served cold. And the platter prepared by the Ellsworth High School girls’ basketball team for Mount Desert Island in their game on Dec. 15 was downright icy.

The Eagles waited nine months and 27 days for the chance to redeem themselves after the Trojans ended their playoff hopes with a 46-28 quarterfinal victory in last year’s Class B state championship tournament. Not only did MDI knock them out of the playoffs, they also swept the regular season series against EHS, adding even more spice to the getting-even gazpacho they were preparing.