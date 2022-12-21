BAR HARBOR — They say that revenge is a dish best served cold. And the platter prepared by the Ellsworth High School girls’ basketball team for Mount Desert Island in their game on Dec. 15 was downright icy.
The Eagles waited nine months and 27 days for the chance to redeem themselves after the Trojans ended their playoff hopes with a 46-28 quarterfinal victory in last year’s Class B state championship tournament. Not only did MDI knock them out of the playoffs, they also swept the regular season series against EHS, adding even more spice to the getting-even gazpacho they were preparing.
The game, a 60-38 victory for the Eagles, was yet another entry into the chapters of this storied rivalry, and it certainly did not disappoint.
“It’s always going to be a battle,” said MDI coach Brent Barker. “You know both teams are coming at each other and it’s going to be physical. But it’s always a fun rivalry and coach [Andy] Pooler does a great job.”
Barker and his team knew that the Eagles were a tough matchup coming in so they tried to focus just on playing their game and controlling what they could control.
“There’s a reason why a lot of people are predicting Ellsworth to be in the position that they’re going to be in,” said Barker. “I was telling our girls, ‘everyone is expecting them to win and expecting them to do things.’ And they did what they were going to do, and we didn’t. Especially in the second half.”
The game started out with both teams flying around on defense, making it difficult for anyone to get the ball through the hoop. Ellsworth led 2-1 for almost the entirety of the first quarter before blowing things open with a pivotal sequence. Out of a timeout, the Eagles hit a three- pointer to take a 5-1 lead. Sophomore Addison Atherton then stole the inbounds pass and drilled another three to put them up 8-1 on their way to a 16-3 first quarter lead.
The Trojans battled back, however, winning the second quarter 17-12 and going on a mini-run that cut Ellsworth’s lead to eight points heading into the locker room at the half. Soren Hopkins-Goff was an important factor in the Trojans’ effort to keep this game close. The junior, who ended her night with 10 points and four rebounds, shouldered the scoring load early on as the Eagles focused their attention on Mollie Gray and Lexi Tozier, who was working her way back into form after missing the first game of the season due to injury.
Gray and Tozier would end with 14 and nine points respectively, drawing multiple trips to the line late in the game as they wore down Ellsworth’s post defense. Overall, the Trojans match up well against Ellsworth down low. The team was able to take advantage of that strong inside play on both offense and defense to keep the game close in the first half.
“That is one of the things we’re hoping to capitalize on, our advantage in inside play,” said Barker after the game. “But Ellsworth’s advantage is their athleticism and their speed. If we can’t get the ball inside, it’s not something that we can take advantage of. And they did a great job taking that away from us [Thursday] night.”
The Eagles certainly used their speed to their advantage, swarming the Trojans and forcing them to make quick decisions on the ball.
“I told [the team] at the beginning of the game that for us, it was going to be about taking care of the basketball. And we just had way too many turnovers,” said Barker. “[Ellsworth] forced turnovers with their pressure defensively, but we made a lot of bad decisions, a lot of ‘scared’ passes where we wanted to just get the ball out of our hands. It was something we knew we had to work on, and we’ll continue to work on it.”
With plenty of basketball left to be played, including a back-to-back series against Presque Isle and Caribou before the holiday, Coach Barker is happy to chalk this game up as a learning experience for his team that he maintains is lacking in experience at the varsity level.
“It was always our goal to be playing our best basketball in February and this is a good game for us to analyze what we need to do better,” Barker explained. “Now we’ll just get back to the drawing board and do better. Our goal is always to be better today than we were yesterday and better tomorrow than we are today. We learn from it and we move on.”
The Trojans will travel to face the Eagles once more to end the regular season on Tuesday, Feb. 7. After that, a potential playoff matchup may await with several opportunities for MDI to perhaps dish out a little revenge of their own, or for the Eagles to turn their revenge into a multi-course meal.