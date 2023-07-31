AUGUSTA — It's easy to win championships when your ballclub has a team-first attitude.
During their incredible run to the state senior American Legion baseball championship, the Trenton Acadians were the definition of that.
This group of young ballplayers, representing Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island high schools along with George Stevens Academy, were willing to do whatever it took to assure the scoreboard was in their favor when the final out was recorded, and that we-before-me mindset produced an unblemished run through the state tournament, culminating in a 2-0 victory over North Division rival Hampden Saturday afternoon.
It was the Trenton organization's first state Legion title in nearly a half-century of existence and in 95 years of American Legion baseball in Maine, and the Acadians will ride a 10-game winning streak into this week's Northeast Regional tourney in Shrewsbury, Mass.
All too often in sports nowadays, especially in this era of athletes using social media to promote their themselves and their brand, there's the unfortunate approach of me-before-we, and that can lead to the destruction of a locker room.
That isn't the case here. Every single Acadian had some sort of contribution to their tournament run.
At the center of Trenton's we-before-me mindset stood Hunter Curtis.
While Curtis was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player, and rightfully so, he epitomizes the mindset the Acadians preach.
The state championship round is an example. Curtis, primarily an outfielder who hadn't pitched since the summer of 2022, was willing to take the ball with his team playing for the fifth consecutive day.
Curtis responded, pitching an eight-hit shutout after learning Friday evening he was taking the mound Saturday. The 2023 North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Year at Husson University did so with zero hesitation.
Fittingly, it was Curtis's younger brother Dawson, a sophomore-to-be at Ellsworth High, who produced what turned out to be the game-winning hit before displaying his own team-first attitude.
Not even five minutes after the Acadians had snapped their team photos, Dawson Curtis sprinted from Morton Field across the parking lot to McGuire Field where Trenton's Junior Legion team was also vying for a state championship against Capital Area of Augusta.
Trenton wound up winning that winner-take-all game 4-3, showing the same heart and character as their Senior Legion brethren after Capital Area had forced the winner-take-all game earlier Saturday.
Every single player from the Senior Legion team was there, along the first-base line, watching with perhaps more anxiousness than in their own game.
At the forefront of that team-first mindset are two great young coaches in Brad Smith and Josh Jackson, both of whom are intelligent in the manner in which they manage the game, and it showed throughout the week.
Even the team the Acadians vanquished, Hampden, was a noble runner-up and great 2022 state champion who didn't give up their title without a fight. The Riverdogs are young and will undoubtedly be back on this stage next summer.
While American Legion baseball certainly isn't what it was earlier this century in terms of the amount of teams on the field, with young athletes pursuing other opportunities outside of summer baseball, the way this Trenton club played and approached the game is one that all baseball players and athletes should look up to.
This run by the Acadians also shows that the game of baseball in Hancock County is in phenomenal shape.
Ellsworth won Class B state championships in 2019 and 2022 and played for the regional title again last spring. Bucksport has won the last two Class C North regional crowns and the 2022 state title.
MDI is always in the postseason mix in Class B, and George Stevens Academy features great tradition under former UMaine player Dan Kane.
You also have to look no further than both Trenton teams being atop the Maine American Legion world. Trenton's Junior Legion team was unbeaten in postseason play before Capital Area forced the winner-take-all affair.
That's also a great sign that the Acadians could be right back doing this same thing again in the summer of 2024.
And with the blend of on-field talent, great coaching and a we-before-me attitude on the field, the chances are high that could happen.