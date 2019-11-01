Trail runs set

SULLIVAN — Frenchman Bay Conservancy will host an Autumn Trail Race Saturday, Nov. 3 at Sumner Memorial High School. There are 4-mile and 8-mile course options; both courses begin and end at Sumner.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and is $25 per person. The 8-mile race begins at 10:15 a.m. and the 4-mile race begins at 11 a.m.

The course is located on the scenic wooded trails of Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s Long Ledges and Baker Hill Preserves. Both races are part of the Downeast Conservation Trail Race series and race fees benefit land conservation in Maine.

Visit frenchmanbay.org/events.