BAR HARBOR — Tickets are still available for the showing of selections from the 2023 Trail Running Film Festival at the Criterion Theater on Saturday, April 22.Co-sponsored by the MDI YMCA, there will be food and drink at the showing and there will be raffle prizes given away at intermission.Tickets for the floor seats are $12 and balcony seats are $15 with proceeds going to benefit the Y.Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the showing begins at 7.