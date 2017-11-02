Thursday - Nov 02, 2017
Bar Harbor’s Jennifer VanDongen crosses the finish line during 6-mile edition of the Wildlands Trail Race on Oct. 29 in Orland. VanDongen finished the race in 48 minutes, 46 seconds to win first place on the women’s side for the fifth year in a row. PHOTO COURTESY OF HANS KRICHELS

Trail races

November 2, 2017 on Running & Cycling, Sports

ORLAND — Mount Desert Island residents Finian Burns and Jennifer VanDongen earned wins at Sunday’s Wildlands Trail Race in Orland.

Burns, a Tremont native and freshman at Mount Desert Island High School, earned first place overall in the 2-mile race. His time of 12 minutes, 42 seconds was over three minutes faster than the nearest competitor.

VanDongen, who lives in Bar Harbor, was the women’s winner in the 6-mile race with a time of 48:46. Tremont’s Katrina Linscott was third among women’s finishers with a time of 58:37.

The women’s win was VanDongen’s fifth straight in the event. She will advance to compete for the Downeast Double Trouble Trail Race title on Sunday, Nov. 5, in Sullivan.

Related Posts