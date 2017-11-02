Trail races

ORLAND — Mount Desert Island residents Finian Burns and Jennifer VanDongen earned wins at Sunday’s Wildlands Trail Race in Orland.

Burns, a Tremont native and freshman at Mount Desert Island High School, earned first place overall in the 2-mile race. His time of 12 minutes, 42 seconds was over three minutes faster than the nearest competitor.

VanDongen, who lives in Bar Harbor, was the women’s winner in the 6-mile race with a time of 48:46. Tremont’s Katrina Linscott was third among women’s finishers with a time of 58:37.

The women’s win was VanDongen’s fifth straight in the event. She will advance to compete for the Downeast Double Trouble Trail Race title on Sunday, Nov. 5, in Sullivan.