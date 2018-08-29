BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School cross country team presents its third annual trail race fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. at MDI High School. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and closes at 8:50.

The race will take place on MDI High School grass and forested trails. A kids trail race between one and two miles in length will start before the adult race.

Registration cost is $10 per runner for the kids run and $15 for the 5K. Checks may be made payable to MDI High School Cross Country. Contact coach Desiree Sirois at [email protected]

After the trail race, the cross country team will head to Ellsworth for the annual Ellsworth Invitational meet beginning at 11 a.m.