BUCKSPORT — Both MDI High School squads finished in second place at the latest outdoor track meet, held on Friday, May 5, at Bucksport High School.
The girls team scored 102.75 points on the day, placing them behind the hosts who finished with a score of 136.75. The boys finished with 85 points behind first-place finishers Washington Academy.
Junior Miles Burr won all three events he participated in on the day, the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash (21.95), and the triple jump (43-00). While Burr’s time of 11.04 seconds in the 100-meter was good enough for first place at the meet, it did not eclipse his season-best time of 10.97 seconds that he set in a race last week. His time in the 200-meter, however, did improve by .04 seconds for a new season-high.
Senior Sam York finished in first place in both the 800-meter (2:04.24) and 1600-meter (4:37.96) runs, while teammate Andrew James won both the shot put (45-07) and discus throw (104-4).
While James led in the field events for the boys, the MDI girls were dominant in those same events, finishing in three of the top four spots in the discus throw and snagging all four of the top spots in the shot put. Logan Closson won the discus event with a throw of 87-01, followed closely behind by Kaylee Higgins (84-11), Molly Ritter (84-09), and Olivia Pratt (81-05). Pratt reversed her fortunes in the shot put, taking the top spot with a distance of 33-10, while Closson finished a close second with a distance of 32-06. Ritter rounded out the top four in the shot put with a throw that went 28-11.
Jenny Carr finished in third place in both the 100-meter dash (14.05) and the 200-meter dash (28.47), while teammates Callan Eason (1:06.06) and Seneca Haney (1:08.06) finished first and second respectively in the 400-meter. Haney would also go on to win the pole vault, clearing a height of 8-0.
The Trojans also picked up points elsewhere with a first place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (49.49) and a second place finish in the triple jump (34-08) by Amelia Vandongen, a first-place finish in the 1600-meter run by Sophia Taylor (6:00.69), and a win in the 4x400 meter relay.
Next up for MDI is an away meet at Hampden Academy on Friday, May 12.