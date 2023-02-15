Track

MDI’s Miles Burr stands atop the podium after tying his own record and winning the 55-meter dash at the EMITL-PVC Championships Feb. 11. Burr also won the 200-meter dash and set a new EMITL record in the process.

ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams were in action on Feb. 11, competing in the first event of the postseason: the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League/Penobscot Valley Conference Championship.

“Overall, we had a really good team meet,” said head coach Ezra Hallet. “It might not be reflected in the team standings, as we brought a small squad to a large school meet, but on an individual level, I could not be prouder of what the kids put out on Saturday.”

