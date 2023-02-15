MDI’s Miles Burr stands atop the podium after tying his own record and winning the 55-meter dash at the EMITL-PVC Championships Feb. 11. Burr also won the 200-meter dash and set a new EMITL record in the process.
ORONO — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ and girls’ indoor track teams were in action on Feb. 11, competing in the first event of the postseason: the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League/Penobscot Valley Conference Championship.
“Overall, we had a really good team meet,” said head coach Ezra Hallet. “It might not be reflected in the team standings, as we brought a small squad to a large school meet, but on an individual level, I could not be prouder of what the kids put out on Saturday.”
Miles Burr had another exceptional outing, tying his own EMITL record in the 55-meter dash (6.52) on his way to a first-place finish. Burr later smashed the EMITL record in the 200-meter dash set back in 2009 by Brewer’s Ben Sinclair, winning that event with a time of 22.46 seconds.
“[Burr] comes in every day with an eagerness and a want to get better,” said Hallett. “He’s hungry with each rep that he runs. A lot of it is that he’s an extremely hard-working individual, but we also have a hard-working team that pushes each other to be better each day and run faster each meet. It’s a great group dynamic that leads to impressive performances.”
Aiden Mitchell also had a good day at the office, setting a new personal record in the 55-meter dash (7.09) as well as the 200-meter dash (25.10). Mitchell’s time in the 200 meter was good enough to qualify him for states.
“I’m thrilled with his progression throughout the season,” Hallett said of Mitchell. “It’s just another testament to the work the team has put in to be able to throw the farthest, run the fastest and jump the longest distances on the season’s biggest stage.”
Other notable achievements include Jenny Carr’s personal-best time of 28.59 seconds in the 200-meter dash and Logan Closson clearing 31 feet in the shot put with a distance of 31-05.50.
Though the official seeding for the state championship meet on Monday, Feb. 20 was unknown at press time, several Trojans have already qualified to compete. The fact that the event will be held at a new venue, Bates College in Lewiston, is a definite plus for Hallett.
“I am super excited to see everyone run on that track,” said Hallett. “It’s a much faster track than UMaine’s. It’s a flat track with sharper curves. I’m really excited to see how they run on that surface.”