HAMPDEN — As the close of the outdoor track regular season draws near, the Trojans traveled to Hampden Academy on May 12 to compete against Old Town, Sumner and the hosts.
Mount Desert Island came in second place on the day in the girls’ competition, finishing behind Old Town (116) with a score of 86. They also finished in third place in the boys’ competition, with a score of 65 that put them behind Old Town (74) and Hampden Academy (84).
There was plenty of individual success to go around, however, as three separate school records were broken on the day. Miles Burr set a new high-water mark in the 100-meter dash, finishing the race in 10.90 seconds, the only sub-eleven second time in the PVC so far this season. Burr also won the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.14 seconds.
Senior Sam York set another school record with his 2:01.8 finish in the 800-meter, good for second place behind Sumner’s Kaleb Colson. York’s teammates Sam Craighead (2:09.15) and Liam McKernan (2:23.73) finished behind him in third and fourth place respectively.
And Olivia Pratt rounded out the record breaking with a new school-high distance in the shot put. Pratt put that shot 34 feet and 3.5 inches down the range, good enough for a second-place finish at the meet.
Other notable finishes include Jenny Carr’s second-place run in the 100-meter dash (13.70) and Sophia Taylor’s second-place finish in the 800-meter (2:35.65). Amelia Vandongen (49.74), Fiona St. Germain (52.72) and Sharyn Lipski (53.72) swept the top three spots in the 300-meter hurdles, with Vandongen going on to also win the long jump (15-03.75) and the triple jump (34-07.5). Seneca Haney took the top spot in the pole vault, clearing a height of 7-06. Haney also joined teammates Carr, Vandongen and Callan Eason on the 4x400 meter relay team, which finished in first place with a time of 4:23.58. Molly Ritter won the discus throw for the Trojans with a distance of 102-11. Ritter was followed close behind in the event by teammates Pratt (92-02) and Susanna Davis (90-02).
On the boys’ side, Burr teamed up with Aiden Mitchell, Martin Hurley and Eli Daigle to take the top spot in the 4x100 meter relay (46.09). Senior Andrew James also continued his strong season in the shot put, winning this meet with a distance of 44-10.
Results of the meet hosted by the Trojans on Thursday, May 18, the final meet of the regular season, were unknown at press time. Next up for MDI will be the PVC Outdoor Track Championships on Friday, May 26.