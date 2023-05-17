Track

MDI outdoor track Germain Carr

Fiona St.Germain (left) and Jenny Carr compete in the 100-meter dash at a meet earlier this season at Bucksport High School.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

HAMPDEN — As the close of the outdoor track regular season draws near, the Trojans traveled to Hampden Academy on May 12 to compete against Old Town, Sumner and the hosts.

Mount Desert Island came in second place on the day in the girls’ competition, finishing behind Old Town (116) with a score of 86. They also finished in third place in the boys’ competition, with a score of 65 that put them behind Old Town (74) and Hampden Academy (84).