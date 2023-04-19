Track

MDI’s Miles Burr takes off at the start of a race during last year’s outdoor track season.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT

BAR HARBOR — With the first scheduled meet set to take place this Saturday, the Mount Desert Island High School outdoor track team has been busy preparing for the rigors to come.

Head coach Ezra Hallett, who successfully navigated his first indoor track season this winter after taking over the helm from Aaron Long, will now look to lead the Trojans through his first outdoor season along with Jen Britz, Shannon Smith and OJ Logue. Hallett will lean on the experience gained over the winter months, but also notes that the switch from indoor to outdoor comes with its own set of benefits and challenges.