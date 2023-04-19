BAR HARBOR — With the first scheduled meet set to take place this Saturday, the Mount Desert Island High School outdoor track team has been busy preparing for the rigors to come.
Head coach Ezra Hallett, who successfully navigated his first indoor track season this winter after taking over the helm from Aaron Long, will now look to lead the Trojans through his first outdoor season along with Jen Britz, Shannon Smith and OJ Logue. Hallett will lean on the experience gained over the winter months, but also notes that the switch from indoor to outdoor comes with its own set of benefits and challenges.
“One of the biggest things is we’re going from not having an indoor facility to having an outdoor facility to use on a daily basis,” said Hallett, referencing the myriad of different ways indoor track athletes have to practice when the nearest facility is located at University of Maine, Orono. “[For outdoor track] we’re able to put our spikes on each day and get into the throwing circles and the runways and work on skill preparation and meet preparation and hone in on things we need to get better at each day so, when we hit competition, we’re ready.”
Hallett also referenced the fact that there is just a lot more of everything in the outdoor season compared to indoor track. There are more events, such as the discus and javelin throws and the 1600-meter race walk. There are also many more athletes who sign on to the sport in the spring and fill out those different events. For comparison, the indoor track team had just 23 athletes heading into the season in January whereas the outdoor track team roster was at 64 between both boys and girls at team picture day earlier this month.
But the biggest increase, due to the fact that there are readily available training facilities for outdoor track athletes, comes in the workload for athletes during training, something Hallett says the coaching staff and individual athletes work to manage early on in the season.
“It’s about managing expectations on how hard to work, when to work hard … just getting used to the volume of work and being able to put on their worker’s cap when they get to practice. I think [the team has] done a really great job putting that work cap on and I’m really excited to see how they compete.”
The Trojans are coming off a season in 2022, the final one under coach Long, in which both the boys’ and girls’ teams finished in the top 10 at the Class B state meet.
The girls took third place last year with a score of 57 points, trailing only Cape Elizabeth (70) and York High School (113). Callan Eason, who finished in second place in the 400-meter dash at the meet, is returning for her senior season along with sophomores Amelia Van Dongen and Fiona St. Germain, who finished in fourth place in the 800-meter run and 300-meter hurdles respectively. Eason and St. Germain were also part of relay teams that finished second in the 4x100 and third in the 4x400.
MDI did lose Bella Brown to graduation after Brown took first place in the discus throw with a distance of 113-07. But the Trojans have a stable of strong throwers with Molly Ritter, Susanna Davis, Olivia Pratt and Logan Closson looking to follow in Brown’s footsteps.
For the boys, Miles Burr will certainly be looking to build on a record-breaking indoor season that had already built on a record-breaking outdoor season in 2022. At last year’s outdoor state meet, Burr set a Class B record in 100-meter dash with a time of 10.95 seconds in the preliminaries and then set a facility record in the finals with a first-place time of 11.03 seconds. He also set a facility record in the 200-meter dash, winning with a time of 22.41 seconds and finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 42-05.
Hallett says the team is not really thinking about past success, however, but is working to get a little bit better each day and put the best foot forward out on the track when this season rolls around.
“I’m not putting too much expectation on this event or that event. If we’re polishing the skills we need to, it will set us up for success one way or another,” said Hallett. “We’re just going out there, working our hardest and going home at the end of the day. I’m just really excited to get going this season and see what we can do come competition time.”