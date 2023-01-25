Track

MDI Burr 2023

MDI’s Miles Burr has broken one record so far this season and tied another, so why not try for a third? Burr competed in the triple jump during the latest indoor track meet Jan. 21 to try and break the school record. Unfortunately, the junior fell just short this time around, but he has several opportunities still to hit the mark before the season ends.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

ORONO — Records were reached and personal bests were smashed on Jan. 21 as Mount Desert Island High School was one of several local teams that achieved both individual and team success at the fifth indoor track meet of the season.

MDI competed against rival Ellsworth for the first time this season, alongside teams from Old Town, John Bapst, Bangor and Hermon. The Trojans found a consistent level of success across both the boys’ and girls’ teams, with a total of 62, putting the girls in second place behind Old Town (177) and a total of 57 being good enough for third place for the boys. Ellsworth, on the other hand, saw a huge performance from the boys’ team that secured a second-place finish with a score of 110, while the girls’ team came in sixth with a score of 11.