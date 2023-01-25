MDI’s Miles Burr has broken one record so far this season and tied another, so why not try for a third? Burr competed in the triple jump during the latest indoor track meet Jan. 21 to try and break the school record. Unfortunately, the junior fell just short this time around, but he has several opportunities still to hit the mark before the season ends.
ORONO — Records were reached and personal bests were smashed on Jan. 21 as Mount Desert Island High School was one of several local teams that achieved both individual and team success at the fifth indoor track meet of the season.
MDI competed against rival Ellsworth for the first time this season, alongside teams from Old Town, John Bapst, Bangor and Hermon. The Trojans found a consistent level of success across both the boys’ and girls’ teams, with a total of 62, putting the girls in second place behind Old Town (177) and a total of 57 being good enough for third place for the boys. Ellsworth, on the other hand, saw a huge performance from the boys’ team that secured a second-place finish with a score of 110, while the girls’ team came in sixth with a score of 11.
Spectators were denied a chance to see what would have been an explosive matchup in the 55-meter dash between MDI’s Miles Burr and Ellsworth’s Connor Wight when Burr, the current Eastern Maine Indoor Track League (EMITL) record holder in the event (6.61), chose to sit the race out in favor of other events.
“It feels pretty good,” said Burr when asked about holding the record. “Right now I’m trying to go for the Class B state record, which is 6.53 [seconds]. It’s a little bit faster but I think it’s achievable.”
Ellsworth’s Wight went on to win the race, setting a new personal record in the process with a time of 6.87 seconds.
Not wanting to completely disappoint those in attendance, Burr and Wight did go head-to-head in the 200-meter dash later on. Burr (23.11) was the victor in that race, finishing in first place and tying the New Balance Field House record set in 2017 by Washington Academy’s Michaiah Robinson. Wight finished close behind with a time of 24.66.
Burr also made an attempt at breaking the school’s triple jump record after coming close in practice earlier in the week. According to head coach Ezra Hallett, the junior hit an unofficial mark of 43-01.5, which was in the ballpark of Randy Merchant’s record of 43-05.5 set in 1984. Unfortunately, Burr fell just short at the meet with a distance of 42-10. But with one record set and one record tied so far, Burr is on the verge of an historic season.
“Having a good mindset is always the best. You’ve got to think about it,” said Burr when asked for the secret to his success so far this season. “Track is not just physical, it’s more mental, too.”
Another Trojan who had a strong showing on Saturday was senior Jenny Carr. After setting a personal record with a time of 8.03 in the qualifying heat for the 55-meter dash, Carr immediately set another in the finals with a time of 7.98.
“I’ve been working really hard on my finish, having that energy and that push to get across the line,” said Carr, who finished in second place in the event. “I run as hard as I can to start but when I get there I’m like, ‘Oh, it’s just the last little bit.’ So, that’s definitely something I’ve been working hard on.”
Carr feels as though she and the team have more to give as they’ve continued to improve despite the disruption caused by the weather.
“It’s been hard having all of our meets canceled and not having training time at [University of Maine-Orono],” reflected Carr. “But I think as a team we’ve worked really hard so that we are prepared for when things go our way as well as when they don’t.”
Carr also took second place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 28.89.
MDI had a banner day in the shot put too, with Logan Closson (29-07.5) and Andrew James (41-11) winning the event for the girls’ and boys’ teams, respectively. A team comprised of Aiden Mitchell, Martin Hurley, Eli Daigle and Burr rounded out the list of winners for MDI with a first-place finish in the 4x200 relay (1:41.12).
Teams have just one meet remaining, outside of the possible rescheduling of any of the previously canceled meets, before the EMITL championships are held on Saturday, Feb. 11.