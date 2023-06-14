Track

BANGOR — Several Trojans competed in the New England Outdoor Track Championships on June 10 at Cameron Stadium. The event marked the end of the outdoor season for most athletes while some continue on to national events throughout the summer.

One of those athletes is MDI’s Miles Burr, whose time in the 200-meter dash (21.67) qualified him for the full National Championship event, not just the Rising Stars race, held in Pennsylvania in two weeks.