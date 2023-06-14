BANGOR — Several Trojans competed in the New England Outdoor Track Championships on June 10 at Cameron Stadium. The event marked the end of the outdoor season for most athletes while some continue on to national events throughout the summer.
One of those athletes is MDI’s Miles Burr, whose time in the 200-meter dash (21.67) qualified him for the full National Championship event, not just the Rising Stars race, held in Pennsylvania in two weeks.
“He’s a generational talent,” said head coach Ezra Hallett of Burr. “I don’t want to overshadow what the other kids did, because they all came to compete on a weekly basis, but he had a phenomenal junior season.”
Burr’s time in the 200 at New Englands was good for a second-place finish, behind Xavier’s Stylz Mitchell by just .01 of a second. Burr also finished second in the 100-meter dash (10.84) and the 400-meter (48.98), an event that he has run just five or six times total in his entire career.
Despite all the success this year, which included multiple championships and broken records, Hallett says that Burr feels he can still improve heading into his senior year.
“He and I were talking on the track a couple of days before New Englands and he was talking about how he wasn’t necessarily totally satisfied with how the season went,” Hallett recounted. “Coming out of the indoor season he ran a 21.83 at New Balance Nationals, a blazing time. He started the indoor season running in the low 23s and to go from 23 to 21.8 is almost unheard of … but to come into outdoor and not really go below that 21.83 mark was a bit of a wakeup call.”
Another rising senior who Hallett feels can continue to build on a successful postseason is Olivia Pratt, who won state championships in both the shot put and discus despite terrible weather conditions.
“She’s a fighter. When she gets something set in her head she will go out and get it and that is something you can’t coach,” said Hallett. “And for her to be able to take those weather conditions, especially with the discus, and be able to set a new personal record of 105 feet and win the State Class B meet with a PR toss, that’s more than a coach can ever ask for … and she may be one of the first, if not the first, in MDI history on the girls’ side to win the shot put, so that’s absolutely fantastic that we were able to get her to the point where she could take that title home.
“It was a pretty strong field at states and I’m very proud of her and the hard work that she put in not only on the track at practice but in the circle on a daily basis, keeping with it, sticking with it, continuing to set a high standard.”
Pratt went on to finish in the top 20 in both the shot put and discus at New Englands and set a new personal record in the discus.
The final competitor to represent MDI at New Englands was sophomore Amelia VanDongen, who finished twenty-first in the 300-meter hurdles (48.06).
“She had a fantastic trip,” Hallett said of VanDongen. “She’s a sophomore, so she’ll have two more years to go, and she’s already taking records that were set back in the ‘80s and absolutely obliterating them. She dropped the school record [in the 300-meter hurdles] from what was a 48.2 to a 48.08 … and talking to her after the race she was like, ‘Yea, I hit the hurdle with my wrong foot every time. The first hurdle I actually kneed.’ And I was like you were still able to go out there and PR by a quarter second? That’s phenomenal. That shows fight, that shows grit, that shows determination.
“And I’ll say it again, those are things that you can’t coach, those are things you hope that your athlete will bring to the table each day and I think as a whole the MDI track team and the MDI track program has a lot of grit and determination and resiliency that uniquely situates themselves to compete at a high caliber no matter the meet, no matter the weather, no matter the competition … it’s something that we take great pride in at the MDI track program.”
Hallett was certainly proud of how his entire team competed all season, especially when the weather forced the postponement of a single event at the state meet, the pole vault, which would be made up indoors the following day.
It was a situation Hallett says he hasn’t seen in his 13 years orbiting the sport, and one that led to the Trojans dropping from second place overall at the end of the day to fourth once the event was completed. But Hallett says he never really spoke with the team about it and he didn’t hear anything about it from the team, which reinforced for him that the athletes truly understand the messages he and his coaching staff have been trying to instill all year.
“Yes, we are a track team,” said Hallett, “but we’re only as strong as our smallest member. And, at the end of the day, I just want them to go out and compete at a high caliber and have fun. And the fact that I didn’t really hear from anyone just shows how poised our team was and how they were able to come in, have fun, compete hard and do what they do best.”
Hallett attributes a lot of that attitude to the leadership of this year’s senior class and the example that they set for the rest of the team.
“The work ethic that they bring to the table on a daily, weekly basis is unmatched,” said Hallett. “There are definitely going to be some big shoes to fill for this upcoming junior class. I’m confident that the junior class we have this year will be able to step into those with grace, but I think our seniors that we had this year will be sorely missed.
“So, a big shoutout and thank you to them, they had phenomenal seasons, phenomenal careers. And also just a big shoutout to all the parents and the families of all the kids because it takes a village.”
Hallett, finishing up his first year as the head coach of both the indoor and outdoor track programs, was thankful for all the help he received from athletes, parents, administrators and fellow coaches, and remains excited for the team’s potential in the coming years.
“To take on a track program that has pushed the bar so high and to be able to do it with some grit and determination, I think I took a page out of the athletes notebook and just came to work on a daily basis and tried to do my best to put them in the best situation possible,” Hallett explained. “But I look forward to coming back for the next season, bringing in a new incoming class of freshmen, helping our rising seniors get to their goals and then helping everyone in the middle.
“But, as a whole, I couldn’t be more proud of the kids and how they responded to my coaching and to my leadership styles, but also a huge shoutout to my assistant coaches, I couldn’t have done it without them. Shannon, OJ, Jenn, Ben, they all were tremendous help with the kids who respect them, they look up to them, and, at the end of the day, it takes a village. So, just a big thank you to everyone who helped with this season.”