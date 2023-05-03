Track

BAR HARBOR — It was a great week to host an outdoor track meet as Mount Desert Island High School performed exceptionally well on their home turf against competitors like Bucksport, George Stevens Academy, Presque Isle, and Caribou, among others.

The meet, held on April 29, saw the Trojans restored to full strength as athletes returned from a school trip to Europe. The now-complete squad finished with the top combined score of 258 after 19 events.