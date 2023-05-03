BAR HARBOR — It was a great week to host an outdoor track meet as Mount Desert Island High School performed exceptionally well on their home turf against competitors like Bucksport, George Stevens Academy, Presque Isle, and Caribou, among others.
The meet, held on April 29, saw the Trojans restored to full strength as athletes returned from a school trip to Europe. The now-complete squad finished with the top combined score of 258 after 19 events.
MDI’s girls finished in first place with a score of 164, just ahead of a very strong Bucksport squad, who finished in second place with a score of 158. The Trojan boys finished in second place with a score of 94, trailing only Caribou High School, who finished with a meet-high 170 points.
Teammates Amelia Vandongen (52.07), Ella Joyce (55.33) and Fiona St. Germain (55.57) swept the top three spots in the 300-meter hurdles for MDI, while Susanna Davis (93-03), Logan Closson (88-00) and Molly Ritter (87-05) did the same for the Trojans in the discus throw.
The hosts were bested in the 4x100 relay, finishing in second place behind the Lady Bucks who continued their winning streak in the event with a time of 52.83. But the Trojans got their revenge in the 4x400 as St. Germain and Vandongen joined teammates Piper Soares and Seneca Haney to finish just ahead of Bucksport with a first-place time of 4:38.84.
Vandongen also went on to finish first in the long jump with a distance of 14-02, while teammate Olivia Pratt took the top spot in the shot put with a distance of 33-02.
George Stevens Academy also had several top finishers in the meet, including senior Thea Crowley who won both the 1600-meter run (5:29.84) and the 3200-meter run (11:55.95). Crowley’s teammate Kathleen Stephens took the top spot in the high jump, clearing a height of 4-08, tied for the highest with Bucksport’s Natasha Monreal who went on to win the triple jump with a distance of 34-08.
For the boys it was Miles Burr once again making an impact as the Trojan set the high-water marks for Class B so far this season in both the 100-meter dash (10.97) and the 200-meter dash (21.99). Burr also won the triple jump event with a distance of 43-04.
MDI’s Sam York battled it out with Bucksport’s Will Hileman in some of the distance events at the meet with the pair swapping first and second place finishes. York took the top spot in the 800-meter with a time of 2:08.41 but Hileman came back to win the 1600-meter with a time of 4:40.13. York’s teammate, Liam McKernan, took third place in both events.
Senior Andrew James also put some points on the board for the Trojans, besting GSA’s Jack Sullivan in the shot put by just over one inch, finishing with a distance of 42-06.75 compared to Sullivan’s 42-05.5. GSA did finish in first place in the 4x100 meter relay (47.84) and senior Andrew Hipsky took the top spot in the 110-meter hurdles, finishing just ahead of Presque Isle’s Malachi Cummings with a time of 16.77.
MDI will return to action on Friday, May 5, at a meet hosted by Bucksport.